POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Elena Kozak, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer at the Hospice House on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Marie, also known as “Pigeon” to those closest to her, was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Naz Frazzini and Virginia Putko Frazzini.

She was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She received her license for cosmetology in 1960. She owned and operated her own beauty shop for nine years until moving out of state. Upon her return to Youngstown, she owned and operated Marie’s Ceramic Shop in Boardman

Marie was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown.

Marie had a passion for going to casino’s and watching foreign TV shows. She was a true artist with her work in ceramics, porcelain and flower arranging.

Marie will be deeply missed by her husband Jack, whom she married in 1963; two daughters, Susan Carney (John) and Nancy Reali; three grandchildren Ceara Carney, Franchesca Carney and Shiann Reali Markiewicz and her brother, Ted (Betty) Frazzini.

She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Francine Frazzini and her son Jack Kozak.

In lieu of flowers, the Kozak family is honoring Marie’s generous heart and asking any donations to “pay it forward” to someone in need.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart), with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating

Marie’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

