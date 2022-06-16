NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church with Fr. Bosko Stojanovic officiating, for Maribeth Stankich-Ensign, age 58, who passed away, on Monday, June 13, 2022 in the Cleveland Clinic.

Maribeth was born December 10, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William and Mildred (Serbian) Stankich and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1981 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church where she was a member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters and had served as President of the churches Mothers Association.

Maribeth worked as the Assistant Manager at Subway in North Jackson.

She enjoyed making kolachi at Christmas and Easter, as well as assisting at the fish fries at her church over the years. Maribeth was also a member of the Avala Tamburitzans and loved to be outdoors working in her yard by cutting grass and planting flowers. She had a deep love for her cat, Eowyn.

Maribeth is survived by her two sons, Timothy and David Ensign; her mother, Mildred Stankich; her sister-in-law, Brenda Stankich; her husband, Timothy Ensign and her best friend, Becky Moffett.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Stankich; her brother, Robert Stankich and her stillborn daughter, Alisha Ensign. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Rose Serbian, George and Margaret Stankich and her aunt, Katherine Frano.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 54 Laird Avenue in Youngstown.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

