Maria S. Atsas, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Maria S. Atsas, 92, who passed away Saturday morning, October 2, 2020, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, with her family by her side.

Maria was born March 10, 1928, in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of Theofili and Irene Passas and came to the United States in 1970.

After her arrival in Campbell, Maria worked for many years at PennOhio factory and was a member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and the Kalymnian Society.

In the Greek-American community, she was always known for having her home open and a plate of food to share; no one was a stranger in Maria’s home and no one was ever turned away, rather they were all friends and family.

She was a loving wife and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to a large family who will forever remember her for her unconditional love and immense demonstration of strength and resilience.

Maria’s husband, Sakellarios Atsas, whom she married in the summer of 1947, in Kalymnos, Greece, passed away June 5, 2017.

Maria will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Nick (Popi) Atsas of Campbell, Irene Malactaris of Campbell, Poppi (Sakellarios) Hatzis of Australia, Cleio (John) Pastrikos of Campbell, Terry (Drosos) Atsas of Australia and Phillip (Irene) Atsas of Campbell; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Gus Passas of Kalymnos, Greece; sister, Caliope (Skeve) Glinatis of Sydney, Australia and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Sakellarios Atsas; her brother, George Passas and her two sisters, Niki Kossari and Katerina Boulafentis.

The Atsas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m., funeral service.

To our endearing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother:

“Your smile was infectious and your touch always so, so tender. You went through an unimaginable amount of hardship and yet you grew stronger at the face of adversity, raising many children and grandchildren in your home and offering shelter to anyone who came to your door. You never spoke spoke I’ll of others, never complained and were never angry. Your pure heart was humbling and your hopeful gaze could brighten the worst of days. We could not be more proud to call you our grandmother and we have felt privileged to have been loved by you and to have loved you back. No one could ever compare and your love could never be replaced; the void you have left behind too big to fill. Our only consolation, is that you have now joined your loving husband and our Lord in Heaven, and are watching and guiding as from above. The stars will never be as bright as your spirit, but they shall remind us of you, until we one day meet again.”

Due to Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

