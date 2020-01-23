Maria Luciano, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Spanish Evangelical Church, with Pastor Rolando Rojas officiating, for Maria Luciano, 88, who passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with her family by her side.

Maria was born June 21, 1931, in Lares, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Juan Santiago and Monica Martinez.

She came to this area in 1959.

She worked as a self-employed embroider while in Puerto Rico and was a homemaker during her time here as she raised her family.

Maria was a very active member of the Spanish Evangelical Church of Youngstown, where she was a volunteer for many years. She participated in the Women’s Ministry and the Missionette’s groups at the church.

Maria enjoyed knitting and sewing and was an avid baker. She enjoyed attending church conventions but above all, she took great pride in raising her family.

Maria’s husband, Pedro Luciano, Sr., whom she dated since 1959, passed away.

Maria will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Lydia (Alfonso) Soto of Florida, Marcial (Judy) Torres of Campbell, Eroilda Luciano of Youngstown, Pedro (Robin) Luciano, Jr. of Campbell, Rosita Figueroa of Youngstown, Wilfredo (Lillian) Luciano of Youngstown, Maria (Kenny) Lugo of Campbell and Adam (Zoriada) Luciano of Georgia; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pedro and her sister, Anita Santiago.

The Luciano family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home and again Monday morning, January 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

