CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria G. Tsarnas, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022, with her family by her side.

Maria was born on November 5, 1938 in Monogahela, Pennsylvania to Michael and Dimitra Katsuleris Pagonis and spent her childhood in Monessen, Pennsylvania where she was an active member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church.

She attended business school after graduating from Monessen High School.

She met the love of her life, George Tsarnas, in 1956 at the Normandy Restaurant in Monessen, Pennsylvania and instantly knew he was her one true love. Maria, or Mary as George affectionately called her and George married on September 15, 1963 and thereupon moved to Campbell, Ohio where they welcomed their two sons, Steve and Michael.

In 1987, Maria and George opened Our Place Restaurant in Campbell, Ohio where they worked side-by-side with their sons. They made many special memories at Our Place and hosted many special guests. In 1996, Maria accepted the “Estiator Award” on behalf of Our Place Restaurant, which is an award given by Restaurateur Magazine, a publication for the Greek-American food industry.

Maria loved cooking, music, dancing, parties, old movies (especially westerns), reading and all holidays where she took exceptional pleasure in decorating her home, whether it be Valentine’s Day or Christmas. Above all, she loved her family. She also took joy in simple pleasures, such as sitting on her front porch with her granddaughters and telling stories about her life. Maria gave her family and friends many memories with all the holidays and gatherings she hosted, where everyone felt special. She always made sure everyone knew how much they meant to her, and made it a point to remember birthdays, namedays and call her family and extended family often. She was a beautiful person inside and out and to know her was to love her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Michael and Dimitra Pagonis and her sister, Irene Samonas.

Maria leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Steve (Jennifer) and Michael (Nomiki); her granddaughters, Maria, Sylvia and Anna Tsarnas; her sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Tsarnas family has entrusted Maria’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. Funeral services will follow in the church at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Steve Denas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church or St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.