Maria Ekaterina Samios Sdregas, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Ekaterina Samios Sdregas passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 at Masternick Health Care Center.

Maria was born November 25, 1940 in Kalymnos, Greece a daughter of Panormitis and Niki (Rousos) Samios.

She married her husband, Anastasios Sdregas on December 29, 1964. The couple moved to America in January 1970 with their daughter Kalliope and while expecting a son, Mike.

She made her home first in Toledo, Ohio and then moved to Campbell. She then moved to Clearwater, Florida and later returned to Campbell where she resided until her death.

Aside from being a homemaker, Maria also ran Work Clothes Center for many years.

She leaves her daughter, Kalliope Sdregas of Poland, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Sdregas of Coitsville; her grandchildren, Maria, Yiannoula, Anastasios, George, Henry, Sophia; her great-granddaughter, Kalliope; her sister, Dimitra Koufakis; her brother, Mike both of Greece as well as numerous nieces and nephews especially Eleny Resek who helped her tremendously over the years.

Maria also leaves her dear friends, Efimia Pizanias, Jimmy Stratis, Kalotina Xenikis, Bato Kolidakis, Katerina Koullias, Despina and Yianni Velonis.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, who died December 1, 1982; an infant son, Nomikos; an infant daughter, Savina; her adult son, Nomikos Sdregas who passed away September 8, 2017; her brothers, Christos, Tasos and Theofilos; her sister, Eleni.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt “Thank You” to Masternick Health Care Center especially to Laura and Kelly for the great care they took with Maria.

The Sdregas Family has entrusted Maria’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church with Father Steve Denas officiating.

