Maria E. Rodriguez, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell for Maria E. Rodriguez, 86, who passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing Home in Boardman.

Maria was born March 18, 1933 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. A daughter of Domingo and Rosario Hernandez Pacheco, she came to this area in the 1950’s.

She was a homemaker and a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and cooking every Sunday for her family. She was always willing to help others and loved being with her family.

Maria leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Eugene Rodriguez and daughters, Ana (Luis) Rivera and Carmen Garcia all of Campbell; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers and sisters, Roberto, Hector, Angel, Nilsa, Margarita, Carmen, Elba and Jose Pacheco.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mariano Rodriguez, Sr.; her son, Mariano, Jr. and her sisters, Mary Ramos and Maria Elena Pacheco

The Rodriguez family has entrusted Maria’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Thursday, February 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

To send flowers to Maria’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.