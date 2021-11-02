Maria C. Mercado, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Deacon John Rentas officiating, for Maria C. Mercado, 62. She passed away at her home on Monday, October 25, 2021, from Endometrial Cancer

Maria was born May 27, 1959, in Lima, Peru, daughter of Patrocinio Contreras and Gregoria Mimbela.

Maria received a Bachiller Profesional of Cosmetology from Lima, Peru and a master’s from San Martin de Porres University in Lima, Peru.

Maria’s favorite hobby was hairstyling. She loved helping friends and family find their desired looks while serving as their confidant.

Maria also enjoyed traveling, dancing, swimming and having dinner with her family and friends. She also donated regularly to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Maria will be remembered and loved for her kindness, selflessness, perseverance and wisdom.

In hopes of building a better future for her and her son, Maria migrated to the United States from Peru. She became a U.S citizen and built a life in Campbell, Ohio, where she was able to accomplish all her goals and practice all her favorite things, particularly cosmetology, however, she had to overcome adversity to reach her goals. She learned to communicate and work while helping her son overcome childhood cancer. Maria accomplished all of this without fluently speaking English.

Maria married Juan Mercado on March 16, 2003 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

With her selflessness and wisdom, Maria brought the Contreras and Mercado families together. She earned the love and esteem of her step-relatives, who will miss Maria greatly.

These relatives include adult stepchildren, Millie Morales (Pito) and Pucho Morales (Caty); stepgrandchildren, Kelsey Morales, Kendra Morales, Marc Mercado and Amaya Mercado and stepgreat-grandchild, Iggy Morales.

Maria will also be missed deeply by her husband, Juan Mercado; her son, Angello Astorga; her siblings, Luis, Ana, Esther, Miguel and Manuel Contreras Mimbela; her niece, Karen Castro (Gonzalo Mora) and her grandnephew and grandniece, Marlon and Gabrielle Mora.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Among her last wishes, she wanted to thank her doctors, primary care physician, Dr. Shawna Koprucki at Mercy Health and the healthcare team of Dr. Peter Rose at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Mercado-Contreras family has entrusted the care of Maria to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive guests on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

