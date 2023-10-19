CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mari Beth Cerech passed away Monday, October 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mari Beth was born October 2, 1965, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank A. and Irene (Petrus) Vargo.

She was a 1983 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Mari Beth worked as a clerk in the Struthers License Bureau and the former Eastside Merchants.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Mari Beth will always be remembered as a person that greatly loved her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was very proud of her children’s distinguished academic achievements.

Mari Beth will be deeply missed by her husband, Stanley Cerech, whom she married February 14, 1996; her children, Frank (Sarah Warren) Cerech of Tennessee, Jacob Cerech of Campbell and Allison Cerech, both of Campbell; grandchildren, Presley and Grayson and her sister, Deana Walko.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Mark, David, Judith and Carolyn.

Per Mari Beth’s request, services will not be held.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

