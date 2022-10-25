LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite A. Maro, “Maggie”, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.

Maggie, as she was affectionately known, was born, October 14, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert Hogue and Nan Laudig.

She was a 1966 graduate of The Rayen High School and a lifelong area resident.

Maggie was a homemaker and also worked as an assistant manager at Dairy Mart and was Co-Owner of Maro Auto Service.

Maggie was a parishioner of St. John Church.

She was an avid crafter and loved to knit and crochet. Maggie enjoyed bowling and watching her favorite show, Murder She Wrote.

She was a member of Western Reserve HET (Hudson Club).

Maggie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, Stephen Maro, Jr., whom she married July 27, 1984; her son, Richard Sebest and his children, Cori Palazzo and Jacob Sirakis; daughter, Stephanie Perrin and her children, Dora and James Perrin; stepson, Stephen Maro III (Tiffany) and his children, Mical, Wyatt and Eli; stepdaughter, Jenny Maro; her brother, Robert (Janet) Hogue and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Maro family will receive family and friends Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Wasko Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

