CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Margo Galathris, who passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Greenbriar Nursing Home.

Margo was born December 3, 1929, in France. She is the daughter of Constantine and Christina Tsambala Koumoonzoglou.

She came to the United States as a young mom without speaking any English. She was honored when she became a United States Citizen. Margo took her job as a mother very seriously and was very proud of the home she made for her family.

She worked for many years as a cook in the Campbell City Schools.

Margo was a parishioner of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Her husband, Nick Galathris, whom she married July 7, 1947; he passed away March 31, 1972.

Margo will be deeply missed by her children, Christina and Nick Itsines of Wisconsin, Stella and Bob Bakos of Florida and Michelle and Bill Martinez of Campbell; her grandchildren, Jim Itsines, Annie Holmes, Gus (Donna) Itsines, Nick (Alison) Itsines, Michael (Tiffany) Itsines, Rob (Shannon) Bakos, Matthew (Tracy) Bakos, Rick Martinez, Niccole (Brian) Nichols, Jennifer (Nathanael) Russo and Margo Martinez; 24 great-grandchildren; her brother, George Vassilakis of Greece and her many nieces and nephews in Greece, France, Australia and the United States. She was especially close to her nephew, John (Wen) Svinos of California, whom she loved as her own son.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick; a great-granddaughter, Naomi; two brothers and one sister.

Margo’s family would like to extend special tanks to the staff of Greenbriar Healthcare Center for the love, kindness and care that have given to our mother over the years.

