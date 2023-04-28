YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Margaret (Peggy) Holmes, 95, who passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Margaret was born February 25, 1928, in Boardman, the daughter of Norman and Julia Holmes.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School and lived in the Boardman/Youngstown area her entire life.

Peggy worked at Northside Hospital as an attendant in the linen department and later retired as a foreman in the textile department. She proudly worked for the hospital for 48 years.

She was a very active bingo player, loved playing different card games and enjoyed gambling at the casino.

Peggy will be remembered for wearing skinny jeans.

Peggy will be deeply missed by her nephew, Patrick Holmes (Ron Bond) of Youngstown; her niece, Sharon Holmes (Stephen) Gozur of Hatfield, Pennsylvania; great-niece, Brittany (Gozur) Terek (Cory Terek) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and great-nephew, Steve Gozur (Lauren Green) of Hatfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Patrick Holmes.

The Holmes family has entrusted Peggy’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret ‘Peggy” Holmes, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.