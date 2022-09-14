CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Margi” M. Vernal, age 94, passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley.

She was born March 25, 1928 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of Thomas Patrick and Anna (Boylan) Burns.

Margaret was a 1946 graduate of St. Paul High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

She retired from Canfield Schools which she served as Secretary to the Treasurer for over 20 years.

Margaret was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Canfield where she was a proud and longtime member of the Garden Club and Altar and Rosary.

She also was a member of her Neighborhood Bridge Club for over 25 years.

She loved flowers and gardening; as well as baking and cooking. Above all, her family was most important to her. She took great delight in family dinners, parties and gatherings.

Her husband, Richard T. Vernal, whom she married February 11, 1950, passed away on November 27, 1978.

Margaret is survived by her loving children, Rick (Jody) Vernal of Canfield, Kathie (Jim) Masters of Maineville, Ohio, Julie (Tom) Kamenitsa of Canfield, Mollie (Lonnie) Wellman of Canfield and Tim (Kim) Vernal of Raleigh, North Carolina. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her two sisters and her brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Canfield.

The Vernal family has entrusted Margaret’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

The family requests any monetary gifts to be donated to St. Michael Garden Guild, St. Michael Scholarship fund or the charity of your choice.

