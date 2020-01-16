Margaret Hanuschak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held for Margaret Hanushak, 94, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Girard, Pennsylvania.

Margaret was born December 26, 1925, in Star Junction, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Sophia Melikant Hanushak.

She was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Margaret worked for over 45 years at Youngstown Letter Shop, retiring in October, 1989.

She was a former member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Jednota.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her sister, Helen Zelina of Erie, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews that loved her and she loved them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John, Mike, George, Dan and Mickey Hanuschak and her sisters, Veronica Hanushak and Ann Jankowski.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard, Pennsylvania for the compassionate care given to Margaret over the last three years.

The Hanushak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 17, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.