STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj.

A lifelong valley resident, graduating from Campbell Memorial in 1954, she later went on to work at Northside Hospital in the cafeteria.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in Campbell.

She was a homemaker who was known for her famous kolachi and stuffed cabbage. In her early days, she enjoyed walking daily with her neighborhood friends. But what she loved most was being a grandma, recently becoming a great-grandma.

Margaret married her husband Paul Bayus December 23,1964 who proceeded her in death.

She is survived by her three sons, Paul (Theresa), Ron and Rick Bayus; her sister Mary Ann (Lewis) Jackson; sisters-in-law Martha Wilaj, and Janet and Jean Bayus; brother-in-law, Ray Bayus; grandchildren Corey (Rachel), Alexa, Mary, Abby & Regan Bayus, and her first great grandchild, Lyla Ann.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Stephen and Helen Wilaj; brother Stephen Wilaj; and her sisters Theresa Barone and Steffie White.

A special thank you to Assumption Village for the care the last four years and most recently the nurses at the ICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

The Bayus family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive friends and family on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Panachida service at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. Michael Farynets.

Prayers will be offered on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church on Wilson Ave.

Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

