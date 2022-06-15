BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Dintino, “Marge”, 87, was welcomed into God’s loving arms on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

She was born on October 30, 1934 on Blaine Avenue on the east side of Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Fabry) Guzy.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Marge worked in various roles for several insurance agents and insurance companies including the late Lou Kreider, the late Lamar Jacobs and Moore-Peterson Insurance Company.

Marge met the love of her life, Joseph “Joe” C. Dintino at a wedding and they were married on February 15, 1958; for almost 50 years until his death on June 10, 2007.

They raised their three children, Michele, Joseph, Jr. and Susan, in the home they built in Campbell, Ohio.

She was an active member of the former St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Campbell where she served on the parish council and was the right hand for her husband in various church activities and fundraisers. Marge also was a proud member of The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Marge was an avid reader, enjoyed trivia, crossword puzzles, bingo and travel. She especially looked forward to her annual trip to Bethany Beach with her family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family which she loved dearly with her whole heart and soul. Her outlook on life, sense of humor and faith in God made her an excellent role model. Her favorite sayings were “God will provide” and during difficult times, “This too shall pass”. She had a special devotion to St. Jude.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Michele (Chuck) Ferguson of Ashland, Joseph (Jackie) Dintino of Canfield and Susan (Ed) Bartos of Hudson. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Amy (Neil) Bailey, Sara (Jake) Wainwright, Amanda (Mark) Dewar, Lindsey (fiancé, John Lesko) Bartos, Victoria Bartos and Lexa Dintino and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Cory Bailey, Noah and Mia Wainwright and Luca Dewar. Marge also leaves behind her sister, Mary Hrinko and brother, Thomas Guzy, who were very dear to her.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; her brothers, Stephen, Frank, Joseph and Michael Guzy and sister, Theresa Badila.

The Dintino Family would like to especially thank everyone who took such compassionate care of their mom over the years, especially Dr. Daniel Barton, Lisa Kniska CNP, Dr. Santo Ricciardi and all the staff at Boardman Dialysis Center, especially the late shift Geneiva, Jason and Kim.

Per Marge’s request, a private funeral service was held.

Burial took place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in Marge’s name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

S’Bohom L’ubim Teba

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.