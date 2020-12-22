Margaret E. Wilson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Margaret Wilson, 82, who passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her home.

Margaret was born August 26, 1938, in Maryland, the daughter of Robert and Loretta Farris Wilson.

She owned and operated her own healthcare agency, retiring with over 20 years of service.

Her husband, William C. Wilson, whom she married July 23, 1955, passed away, June 21, 1996.

Margaret will be remembered as a person with a heart as big as gold. Any person in need knew they could go to Margaret and get the help that they needed.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her children, Sandra Ramun (Frank), Tina (Pat Dyce) Wilson, Florence Wilson, with whom she made her home and Elician (Jose) Lebron, all of Campbell; her grandchildren, Tara Ramun, Michael (Noni) Ramun, Anthony Ramun, Harry (Tina) Stouffer, Jr., William Stouffer, Robert Stouffer (Abby), Anthony Michael Ramun and Joel Cruz (fiancé Iesha); great-grandsons, Zadien Ramun, George Jones, Corey (Alexi)Stouffer, Anthony Stouffer and Zachary Stouffer; great-granddaughters, Zaylee Stouffer, Leah Stouffer, Hannah Stouffer and Leo Cruz and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; three sisters, Vivian, Florence and Bessie and two brothers, Harry and Ray.

