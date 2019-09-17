Margaret A. Skubiak, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville, for Margaret A. Skubiak, 88, who passed away Tuesday, September 17.

Margaret was born December 15, 1930, in Sharon, the daughter of Gertrude Lemley.

She was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School.

Margaret worked as a computer operator for Lyden Oil Company, retiring in 1993. She went on to work as a self-employed seamstress for ACI until the age of 86.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Margaret enjoyed reading and would often times read a book a day. She also loved to sew. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret’s husband, John E. Skubiak, whom she married May 27, 1950; passed away March 18, 2004.

Margaret will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, John J. (Joann) Skubiak of Boardman and Sandra M. (Edward) Bukovinsky of Lowellville; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Matasic, Melissa (William) Miner and Janna (Moses) Correia and her great-grandchildren, Sophia, Michael, Jack, Camille, Liam and Ethan.

Besides her husband, John and her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Lemley.

The Skubiak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Friday, September 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s name to the Hospice House, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

