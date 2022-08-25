YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hudak, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home.

Margaret was born September 10, 1934, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Karch Rudinec.

She was a 1952 graduate of Donora Senior High School, where she played the trumpet and French horn. She later attended Youngstown State University.

Besides being a homemaker, Margaret worked as a secretary for various companies in Donora and Youngstown.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Mathias Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Margaret loved oil painting and sewing, especially costumes. She also enjoyed roller skating. She was an excellent baker and cake maker, making many wedding cakes for family and friends.

Her story telling skills were unmatched, as she loved spending time with her grandchildren, sharing funny stories of the many things that happened throughout her life. In the 7th grade, she played the piano on the radio. She was an excellent singer and published a song she wrote titled “Heaven Protect Our Fighting Men”.

Her husband, John J. Hudak, whom she married September 8, 1956, passed away March 18, 2015.

Margaret will always be remembered as a dedicated mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her children, Regina Rovnyak, John Edward (Holly) Hudak, Dr. Carol (Dr. Mark) Boles and Maryann (Ronald) Lange; grandchildren, Angela Rovnyak, Katherine (Hudak) Olivier Vidal, Jeremy (Caitlyn) Lange, Theresa Lange, Christine (Hudak) Elliott Young, Jennifer (Lange) Brady Dufau, Monica Lange and Dylan Boles and great-granddaughters, Sophie and Charlotte Vidal. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Marie Bedner and her brother, Joseph Rudinec.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John J. Hudak.

The Hudak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., with a prayer service at 10:00 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 27, at Holy Family Parish, with Rev. Martin Celuch officiating.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Dr. John Koval and neighbor Renee Peplow for their kindness, help and support.

The family requests you spend time, tell stories, and create memories with your family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret A. Hudak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.