Marcilene C. “Marcy” Koval Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, June 29 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and 10:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church for Marcilene C. “Marcy” Koval, 78, formerly of Campbell, who passed away on Wednesday, June 26.

Marcy was born June 1, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of Albert and Josephine Musolino Valerio.

She was 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a member of the church, the Ladies Guild and the Austintown Senior Center Card Club.

Marcy enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, dancing, baking and decorating for the holidays. She most especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching them play sports. She also collected angels and Elvis memorabilia.

Her husband, Andrew “Andy” Koval, whom she married on September 9, 1961, passed away on October 19, 1986.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Kevin (Andrea) Koval of Campbell, Andrea (Dwayne) Crum of Austintown and Keith Koval of Austintown; grandchildren, Kevina, Angelina, Danielle, Briana and Nick; six great-grandchildren and two sisters, Marie Adduch and Dolly Rich.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Andy.

The Koval family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Friday, June 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.