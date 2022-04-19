CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcial Torres, Sr., 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Marcial was born on June 5, 1952, in Lares, Puerto Rico and came to the area as a child. He was the loving son of Maria Luciano and was raised on Youngstown’s east side by Maria and her husband, Pedro Luciano.

Marcial was a hard worker and loyal employee of Kundel Industries, where he worked the last 27 years as a foreman/welder.

There is nothing he wouldn’t do for the love of his life, Judy, whom he married on September 15, 1984. He was the best father to their three children and the most loving and giving grandfather.

For many years, Marcial was a member of a local Spanish music group called Sabor Latino. He, alongside some family and friends, passionately played Salsa and Merengue music, where he showcased his talents playing the bongos. His first love of course, was spending time with his family where he was known for his unconditional love for them and he had an amazing sense of humor. His hobbies included golf and listening to music. He was always willing to help others and always knew exactly how to lift the spirits of those around him. His generosity was second to none, as he treated everyone he met like family. Marcial was an incredibly humble and devoted husband, father and friend who will be deeply missed by so many.

He was a faithful member of The First Spanish Baptist Church of Ohio, where he was a dedicated part of the worship team, enthusiastically performing music for the Lord. He also devoted his time helping with the upkeep of the church.

Marcial will be greatly missed by his wife, who was there for him every step of the way, Judy (Cruz) Torres of Campbell; his children, Jessica (Jason) Medina of Campbell, Nina (Daniel) DeVore of Youngstown and Marcial Torres, Jr. of Campbell; his siblings, Lydia (Alfonso) Soto of Florida, Eroilda Luciano of Youngstown, Pedro (Robin) Luciano, Jr. of Campbell, Rosita Figueroa of Youngstown, Wilfredo (Lillian) Luciano of Youngstown, Maria (Kenny) Lugo of Campbell and Adam (Zoraida) Luciano of Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews and his grandchildren, Jason Javier Medina and Amina Maria DeVore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Luciano, who passed away December 18, 1996 and his mother, Maria Luciano, who died January 21, 2020.

Friends and family may attend a viewing at Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

A second viewing will be held at First Spanish Baptist Church of Ohio at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, with the funeral services to follow.

