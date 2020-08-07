Mara Ostrowski, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, with Rev. John Jerek officiating, for Mara Ostrowski, 82, who passed away early Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, with her family by her side.

Mara was born March 15, 1938, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Felix and Onelia Perez Vazquez.

Following high school, Mara attended Cosmetology school in 1957.

She enjoyed a long career and loved spending time with her many devoted customers. Mara took great pride in treating her customers to lunch with her first social security check. She retired in 2017.

In her earlier days, she was very active in the school PTA.

Mara was very active in her church, where she was the usher coordinator, a reader at Sunday Mass and was a member of Parish Council. Her strong Catholic values also allowed her to devote three years to prison ministries, helping inmates.

Mara enjoyed family reunions in Puerto Rico, dancing, bowling, fishing and camping.

Mara will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her beloved husband of 36 years, Ed Ostrowski; her children, Michael J. Koutsourais (Carol), Felix J. Koutsourais (Bev), Donna Popovec (Mark) and Bob Ostrowski (Kristi); nine grandchildren, Jessi Ankeles, Alexis Koutsourais, Jon Michael Koutsourais, Devon Klenk, Taran Koutsourais, Samantha Popovec, Mark Popovec, Kristen Ostrowski and Allison Ostrowski; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Delaney Ankeles; her sister, Dixiana Rivera and 13 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Damaris Lopez, Pricilla Switka and Jorge Vazquez.

The Ostrowski family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests the six foot social distancing rule be adhered to, and that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not linger after paying their respects.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mara Ostrowski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 9, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: