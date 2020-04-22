Mabel F. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held at the Wasko Funeral Home for Mabel F. Miller, who passed Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Paisley House. Due to the global COVID-19 public health emergency, the funeral services were private and closed to the public.

She was born February 3, 1923, in Glade Farms, West Virginia, the daughter of Jesse and Roxy Thomas Dennis.

Mabel was a member of the Saxon Club, where she was worked as a caterer in the kitchen.

Her husband, John (Bud) Miller, whom she married November 23, 1951, passed away June 10, 1986.

Mabel will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Brian Williams of Boardman; two grandsons, Jason (fiancée, Sydney Metzel) Williams of Boardman and Zachary (Christa Shirilla) Williams of Atwater; her sisters, Olive Griglack and Norma Jean Hela, both of Uniontown and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John (Bud) Miller; her brothers, Clyde Dennis and Fred Dennis and her sisters, Ruth Reckart and Lorna Ferens.

Burial took place at Lafayette Cemetery in Brownsville, Pennsylvania.

Mabel’s family would like to acknowledge the dedication, support and good times provided to Mabel during her five years at Paisley House. Also, special thanks to Dr. Charles Wilkins.

The Miller family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

