Luz “Lucy” Eneida Rodriguez, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luz Eneida “Lucy” Rodriguez, 63, finished her race in the early hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

She was born October 30, 1956, the youngest of the three children of Pedro and Mercedes Rodriguez.

Being raised in Campbell, Ohio, she graduated from Memorial High School as a member of the National Honor Society and the Mahoning County JVS in 1974. She was a proud part of the first class that completed two years in the cosmetology program.

She worked many years as a licensed managing cosmetologist in the area and later as a grocery store clerk and as liquor manager.

Her main priority was her ministry, that she loved so much. She devoted her life to sharing the message of the Bible with as many as possible, first as part of the East Youngstown Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and then, up until her death, with the Youngstown Spanish Congregation. Whether in English, American Sign Language or Spanish, her goal to help people gain a friendship with Jehovah and a hope for the future kept her motivated.

Her love for her family and friends was very much reciprocated and many will miss her smile and sense of humor.

She leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Lydia and Juan Gomez, with whom she made her home and her brother and sister-in-law, Pedro Jr. and Brenda Rodriguez of Struthers. Her nieces and nephews will always cherish the individual relationships she developed and maintained with each one, Mylissa and Benjamin Santiago, Angelisa and Carmen, Jr. Neapolitan, Pedro III and Rebekah Rodriguez, Enrique and Tiffany Rodriguez and Maria and Luke Bucholtz, as well as 13 great-nieces and nephews.

Her parents each preceded her in death.

Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the current health and safety guidelines.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

