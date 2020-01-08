Luis A. Olivera, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Deacon John Rentas officiating, for Luis A. Olivera, 70, who passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home.

Luis was born June 9, 1949, in San German, Puerto Rico, the son of Victor Olivera and Maria Rodriguez and came to the Campbell area in 1971.

He worked as a bus driver for WRTA, retiring in 2002.

Luis was a parishioner of Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell and was a member of the Sons of Borinquen and the 31 Club of Youngstown.

He loved watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed listening to Spanish music and above all, he loved spending time with his friends.

Luis will be deeply missed and always remembered by his brothers, Pablo, Alfonso and Gilberto Olivera; his sisters, Haydee and Carmen Olivera; children, Luis Olivera, Maribal Olivera, Liza Olivera Smalls, Laura Olivera, Cristina Olivera, Estefany Olivera and Emili Donato and his love, his companion, Lucy Rivera.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ferdinand Baez; his sisters, Nancy Olivera and Raquel Rodriguez and two grandsons, Jason Fonseca, Jr. and Castiel Emory Brogden.

The Olivera family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, January 12 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home.

