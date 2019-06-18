Lucy Wajszczuk Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A half hour of calling will be held from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church on Friday, June 21, 2019, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. for Lucy Wajszczuk, 96, who went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Lucy was born September 28, 1922 in Sitaniec, Poland, a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Marianna Adamczuk Repec.

Lucy was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and worked as a housekeeper.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, was an avid gardener and excellent cook.

She leaves to cherish her memories, children, John of Royal Oak, Michigan, Bruno with whom she lived with until she moved to Assumption Village, and Christine (Joseph) Babik of Youngstown.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Wajszczuk, whom she married January 22, 1944 and who passed away August 8, 1995 and several brothers and sisters.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and doctors of Assumption Village for their compassionate care of Lucy throughout the years.

Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home was entrusted with Lucy’s care.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.