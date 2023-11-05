ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Marie Ricciardi Bedenik, 75, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Lucy was born on December 9, 1947, in Toro, Campobasso, Italy. She came to the United States in May 1958.

Lucy was a graduate of Memorial High School, Class of 1966. She attended Lewis Weinberger & Hill Beauty Academy in Youngstown.

She worked for Catherine Beauty Salon and Reginas Salon. Later, she worked for Packard Electric in Niles.

On May 4, 1968, she married the love of her life, George Bedenik and had two sons, George, Jr., of Streetsboro, Mark of Medina and two granddaughters, Faith and Hope of Medina.

When her husband lost his job from Youngstown Sheet and Tube, they moved to Alliance and later to Twinsburg, where she worked for Rossmore Industries.

Lucy loved to go for lunches with her family and friends. She had a passion for baking for everyone.

She loved to travel, first in the United States and later to Mexico, Italy and France.

Lucy loved her family and friends and was extremely close and proud of her two granddaughters, Faith and Hope. She especially took joy in babysitting them and dressing them up in dresses. As they got older, she and George would take them everywhere they went. She enjoyed going to their school activities, including violin concerts, soccer, track and beauty-pageants that they both did.

Lucy loved her sons and granddaughters very much; they will miss her immensely.

She is survived by her loving husband, George; sons, George Jr. and Mark; granddaughters, Faith and Hope; brother, Andy “Rose” Ricciardi; Lina, Josephine and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Santuccio and Maria Antoinette (Rossodivita); her infant brother, Alfredo and brothers, Mario, Nick, Tony and Mike.

The Bedenik family has entrusted their loved one to Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepard Roman Catholic Church, 159 Reed Avenue, Campbell, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. in the Church, with Father Matthew Zwilling, officiating.

Lucy will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucy Marie Bedenik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.