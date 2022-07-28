CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Lucy C. Demart, 86, who passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Lucy was born December 13, 1935, in Campbell, the daughter of Chester and Mary DeFranko Demart.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong Campbell resident.

Lucy worked for the Mahoning County Microfilm department for over 40 years, retiring as the department supervisor.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She enjoyed sports betting and playing board games.

Lucy will be deeply missed and always remembered by her chosen family, the Martelli’s, Angie, Theresa, JoJo and Franie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brothers, John and Rocky Demart.

Lucy’s final place of rest is at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements for Lucy were entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home.

