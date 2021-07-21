Lucille E. Hames, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. John Trimbur officiating, for Lucille E. Hames, who passed away Monday, July 19, 2021.

Lucille was born February 21, 1936, in New York City, the daughter of Antonio Grima and Mary Bezek.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

She had worked at Hutch Manufacturing for many years.

Lucille belonged to many church groups and was in charge of the St. John’s / St. Vincent DePaul Food Sharing Program for over 30 years.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Lucille loved her cats and dogs, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Robert Hames, Sr., whom she married June 25, 1953, passed away in 2003.

Lucille will be deeply missed and always remembered by her two sons, Robert Hames, Jr. of Maryland and Jeff (Diana) Hames of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Alicia McFall, Bobby and Michael Hames and Jeffery, Emilee and Adam Hames and her siblings, George Grima, Loretta “Cookie” DeGeare, John Grima, Mary “Butterball” Duquette and Chuck Grima.

Besides her parents and her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her son, John Hames.

The Hames family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucille Hames, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.