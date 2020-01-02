Louise A. Matzye, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Louise A. Matzye, 83, who passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Louise was born April 13, 1936, in Campbell, the daughter of Louis and Jennie Cimino D’Agostino.

Louise was a lifelong area resident, outside of spending several years as a child in Boston.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown College.

Louise worked as an elementary school teacher at St. John the Baptist School in Campbell and taught 2nd grade at Bonham Elementary School in Niles, until her retirement in 1993. Louise entertained many children with her energetic teaching style which included many songs and stories.

She was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Cortland.

Louise enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards and going to the casinos. She was an avid reader and Jeopardy watcher. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling and visiting the ocean. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She married her high school sweetheart and classmate Robert “Red” Matzye, on July 22, 1961. He passed away March 24, 1987.

Louise will be deeply missed and always remembered by her extended family and her children, Jennifer (Kevin) Lamar of Cortland and Marilyn (Dan) McMillin of Cleveland; her grandchildren, Katie Lamar and Ben McMillin and her many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband Robert, Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Richard D’Agostino and her sister, Ann Marie Dempsey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s name to Hospice of the Valley, http://www.hospiceofthevalley.com/.

The Matzye family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, January 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 3, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

