Louis “Louie” Koulianos Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow that the family of Louis “Louie” Koulianos announces his passing on Monday, June 24, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer.

Among the multitude of memories which the family considers as his legacy, he will be remembered for the courage, dignity and stoicism he displayed at the end of his life.

Louie was born in Patmos, Greece to Antonios and Nomiki (Maillis) Koulianos on December 23, 1944 and came to this country in 1955, making his residence in Campbell.

He worked at U.S. Steel and Olympic Enterprises until his retirement.

He was a member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

He devoted all is unconditional love and affection to his very large family, who returned it in abundance. He will be remembered for his hobbies which included gardening, playing bingo, watching Westerns, walking and above all, decorating his house during the holidays but he will be missed by all for his unending desire to help, his perpetual smile and laughter, his uncomplicated approach to life and his inexhaustible love of family and friends.

Louie was predeceased by his parents; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene Mastoris, Anthony Mastoris, Kaliope Koulianos and George Phillips; as well as, his nephew, George J. Phillips.

Louis leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Katina Phillips, Peter (Angie) Koulianos, Paul (Christine) Koulianos, Eva Douropoulos and Nick (Gail) Koulianos. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael (Lisa) Mastoris, Betsy (Andre) Faunda, Nellie Mastoris, George (Evelyn) Mastoris, Nomiki (Phil) Zembillas, Louie (Georgienne) Douropoulos, Anthony P. Koulianos, his Goddaughter, Anna (Steve) Badurik, Manuel (Kelly) Mastoris, Manuel Trikilis, his Goddaughter, Nomiki (Steve) Rotunno, Dr. Anthony (Lauren) Koulianos, Dominic (Susie) Koulianos, Anthony N. Koulianos, Mary (Andrew) Limperos, Mary (Kosta) Pizanias and Louie (Carol) Phillips. Too numerous to list (29 in all) are the great-nieces and nephews, all of whom enjoyed Uncle Louie’s love, affection and infectious optimism.

The Koulianos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. following visitation at the church, on Friday, June 28, with the Rev. Steve Denas officiating.

The family would like to thank everyone who visited, checked on and supported Louie during his difficult times.

Also, a big thank you to the kind, courteous staff at Continuing Healthcare for their excellent and compassionate care of Louie over the past couple of weeks.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

