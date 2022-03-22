YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Louis F. “Lou” Biska, 66, who passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Lou was born August 15, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of Steve Biska and Margaret Kuruzovich.

He was a 1973 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Lally Pipe and Tube for many years, ending his career with L.B. Foster.

Lou also loved and enjoyed his retirement.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the Cleveland Brown, OSU Buckeyes and yes, believe it or not, the New York Yankees.

Lou will be remembered as being the life of the party, always, the first to show up and the last to leave. He was a very giving person and would do anything for anyone. He was also known as “Uncle Louie” to many of his nieces, nephews and friends.

Lou will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, Margaret Elias Biska; whom he married September 23, 1989; his sister, Cathy (Jack) Thomas; his brothers-in-law, Mike (Deb) Elias and Bob (Theresa) Elias; sisters-in-law, Sue Hancox, Nancy Fenskie, Jan (Hank) Elias and Patty (Michael) Muskal; Goddaughters, Melissa Kmetz, Kimmie Walker and Krissy Cruz and his 12 nieces and nephews and his furbabies, Marley and Myles.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Fenskie and Goddaughter, Tricia Hawn.

The Biska family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Friday morning, March 25, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifebanc of Cleveland or the Special Olympics.

