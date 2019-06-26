Loretta “Lolly” Wityshyn Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church for, Loretta “Lolly” Wityshyn, 79, who passed away Tuesday, June 25.

Lolly was born August 29, 1939 in Campbell, the daughter of Joseph and Anne Senzarin Simboli and was a lifelong Campbell resident.

She was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School; a member of the church; the Infant Guild and many other church groups and was also the secretary at St. Lucy Church for over 30 years.

Lolly enjoyed gambling, watching Jeopardy, collecting eagle and angel figurines, roses, the Cleveland Browns and she loved her church and being with her family.

She married her high school sweetheart, John “Whitey” Wityshyn on May 28, 1960; he passed away on September 8, 2002.

She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, John “Tish” and Jeffrey M. Wityshyn both of Campbell; a brother, Mickey Simboli, Sr.; a sister, Tillie Landis; two nieces, Josette Landis and Shelly Simboli; one nephew, Tony Landis and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John and a nephew, Mickey Simboli, Jr.

The Wityshyn family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 30 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

