Loretta J. Bury, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew Hummerickhouse officiating, for Loretta J. Bury, 84, who passed away at her home, Saturday evening, October 10, 2020, with her family by her side.

Loretta was born June 3, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of Nick and Marian Murphy Vrabel.

She was in a member of National Honor Society and was the Valedictorian of Campbell Memorial High School class of 1954. From the moment she graduated, Loretta was an active member of the Alumni Association and enjoyed planning class reunions and lunches with her classmates.

She worked in the library at Cardinal Mooney High School for ten years.

Loretta was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, where she participated in the Altar and Rosary Society. She had a passion for gardening and often volunteered taking care of the church grounds at St. Luke’s and she was a member of the Applewood Garden Club.

Loretta cherished beach vacations in Hilton Head with her husband Ed, her children and grandchildren. She loved traveling to Florida, beach vacations and trips to Disney World. Loretta also enjoyed playing tennis and was active at the Applewood Swim and Tennis Club.

Loretta will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, Ed Bury, whom she married February 16, 1957 and shared 63 years of marriage; her children, Dr. Ed, Jr. (Joellen) Bury of Akron and Linda Bury of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Dr. Luke (Christan) Bury and their children, Caroline, David and James Bury, Dr. Cathleen (Peter) Zignego and their children, Emma and Luca Zignego, Madeline (Paul) Fisher and their soon to be daughter that will arrive in April and Conor Bury and Nick Bury; her sister, Carole Pezzuto and her son, Keith; brother, Jim (Trudy) Vrable and their daughter, Jen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike Bury (Barbara Bury, deceased) (fiancée, Jean Kish), Carol (John) Garchar and Bob (Susan) Bury and many nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Mary Pat and sister in-law, Barbara Bury.

The Bury family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors that are not staying for the funeral service exit the church after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

