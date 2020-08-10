Lionel Cortez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lionel Cortez, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Briarfield Manor, Austintown.

Mr. Cortez was born April 3, 1948, in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, the son of Cristian Cortez Perez and Ana M. Velazquez, coming to Youngstown in 1961 at the age of 13.

Lionel retired from General Motors.

He and his wife, the former Katherine Naylor were married December 14, 1991.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Lionel enjoyed cars and traveling to Puerto Rico. He also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball. He loved boxing and in his younger years was an amateur boxer.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine; children, Nicolas, Lionel Christian, Michael, Lionel Shawn, Steven, Kristina Torres, Ashley Rolley and Shannon Lizon; several grandchildren and his siblings, Elida Santiago, Mildred Nieves, Gladys Rentas, Carmen Cortes, Bruny Cortes, Iris Cortes, Eddy Cortes and Dennis Cortes.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandy and Lucy and a brother, Orlando.

The Cortez family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

