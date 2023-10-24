CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Lomen, 74, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Linda was born April 15, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph Pavlick and Rae Corbett.

She was a 1967 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to attend Choffin Career and Technical Center, where she obtained a LPN License.

Linda worked as a licensed practical nurse with Maxim Home Healthcare for many years.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell.

Linda loved working and being with her dog, Violet. She greatly enjoyed playing the organ at the former St. John Church. Linda was very compassionate and took great joy in feeding all of the stray cats in the neighborhood.

Linda leaves two sons, Richard A. Popa, Jr. and Joseph Popa; her brothers, Joseph Pavlick, Jr. and John Pavlick and her sister, Danielle Muzic. Linda also leaves her dear friends, whom where like family to her, David and Wendy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Lomen, who passed away June 25, 2016 and her brother, Dan Pavlick.

Linda’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, with Rev. Matthew Zwilling officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda M. Lomen, please visit our floral store.