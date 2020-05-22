Lillian S. Reichert, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian S. Reichert passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Inn at Christine Valley, with her children by her side.

She was born June 2, 1921, in Campbell, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Chytla Mlynarski.

After attending Campbell Memorial High School, Lill moved to Chicago and her life there included working as a seamstress for a fashion house and an exclusive millinery shop on Michigan Avenue. Always fashion conscious, she loved embracing the latest trends and designing her own.

She returned to Ohio and married Edward A. Reichert July 23, 1955. They made their home on the south side of Youngstown and were longtime members of St. Dominic’s Church.

Lillian worked as a seamstress for many years in the alteration room of Strouss’ in downtown Youngstown. From her home, she created one of a kind wedding gowns (lucky brides), as well as the best habits a nun could wear (on and off stage!).

Lillian loved to cook and she made the best pierogies. She enjoyed putting together huge feasts – especially Christmas Eve. She loved shrimp cocktail, a cold vodka martini and a good auction. Lill enjoyed music, singing, the theatre and attending her son’s musical productions. She loved traveling and her numerous trips to Maine, New York City and Sanibel Island. She spent many years adoring her granddaughters and was very involved in their childhoods, attending all of their activities. Lillian always had a smile on her face and a fast quip to reply. She shared with everyone her gift of joy.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Deborah (Bob) Woytek of Boardman and Edward Reichert (Richard Farris) of Portland, Maine; her granddaughters, Jamie (Brendan) Moran of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Alexandra (Lo-Shen) Chen of Columbus and Taylor Woytek of Stow; her great-granddaughters, Kennedy Rose and Fiona Rae Moran and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Crossroads Hospice for their recent care of Lillian, and a huge heartfelt thanks to Ed and Diane Reese, Melonie Torres and the entire staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for their compassion and loving care given to Lillian during the last ten years. They are true heroes!

Due to the current health situation with COVID 19, there are no calling hours. A Mass of Celebration will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

