NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown, with Rev. Stephen Zeigler officiating, for Lillian R. “Dolly” Brown, 79, who passed away Sunday night, March 13, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

Dolly was born September 29, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph Wilkes and Lillian Cacivilano.

She was a graduate of East High School and a lifelong area resident.

Dolly went on to beauty school and worked from 1964-1990 as a hairdresser.

She was also a proud homemaker and greatly enjoyed taking care of her family.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown.

Dolly enjoyed sewing, baking and being a beautician but her favorite job was being a grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Kenneth E. Brown, Sr., whom she married May 4, 1963, passed away September 24, 2020.

Dolly will be deeply missed by her children, Kenneth, Jr. (April) Brown of Louisville, Kentucky, Kim Bernat of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Karen (Michael) Renaldy of New Middletown and Keith (Heather) Brown of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Ralph Wilkes and her sisters, Shirley Morvay and Adeline DiPasqua.

Besides her parents and her husband, Kenneth, Sr., she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene, Joseph and Albert Wilkes.

The Brown family and entrusted their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

