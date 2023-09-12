YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Liduvina “Lilly” Irizarry age 68, passed away on Friday September 8, 2023 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown, Ohio.

She was born on April 16, 1955 in Cayey, Puerto Rico and was a daughter of Melquiades Resto-Cruz and Andrea Millan.

Following her graduation from East High School, Lilly went on to earn her associates degree and worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant.

She was a parishioner of the former Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.

Lilly had served as a CCD teacher and was also a part of the Neocatechumenal Way.

She cherished the time that she had spending with her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her the most joy.

Lilly is survived by her loving family, her husband Raul Irizarry, her sons Raul (Cieara), Juan Carlos (Angela), Alex (Aja) and her daughter Liz (Jabray Graham). She also leaves her sisters Ida Cruz Millan and Ludaena (Julio) Reyes. In addition to her husband, children and siblings Lilly also leaves her grandchildren Jazmynlee, Raul, Jr., Lillyana, Celena, Arabella, Sianie, Mya, Carlos Jr., Gina, Brielle, Alex Jr, Troy, Brayden, Avery, J’aliel, Jayce, Carmelita, Jaxxon, Mila and Luna and her great-grandchildren Andrea, Ava, Eliza, Pablo, Korron and Kyrie.

Lilly was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Jose Quintana.

She will live on in the hearts of her beloved family, but they will miss her infectious laugh and kind heart.

The Irizarry family has entrusted Lilly’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 16, 2023 at the funeral home where services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Hector Colon, officiating.

Lilly will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to leave condolences with Lilly’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Liduvina Irizarry, please visit our floral store.