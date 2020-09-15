Leonardo Rodriguez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonardo Rodriguez age 50, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born September 7, 1970 in Humacao, Puerto Rico, a son of Eduardo and Estebania (Silva) Rodgriguez. He came to Youngstown in 1986.

He graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

He was employed as a factory worker for United Food Service.

Leonardo enjoyed watching wrestling, listening to music and playing videogames. He was an avid comic book collector and enjoyed traveling and reading. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his two sons.

Leonardo is survived by his mother; two sons, Carlos and Martín; his siblings, Sonia Rodriguez, Iraida Rodriguez, Nilsa Morales, Nancy Rodriguez, Reynaldo Rodriguez and Idalia George; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The Rodriguez family has entrusted Leonardo’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger after paying their respects to the Rodriguez family..

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

