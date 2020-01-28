Leo M. Rivera, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo M. Rivera, 88, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

Leo was born April 15, 1931 in Lares, Puerto Rico, the son of Manuel and Maria Molina Rivera.

He came to New York in the early 1950’s, eventually settling in the Youngstown area.

He worked as a millworker at Youngstown Sheet and Tube until his retirement.

He was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church, a Crusillista, a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Teamsters

Leo grew up in a farming community in the countryside of Puerto Rico. He left his hometown to pursue better economic opportunities to support his family. He always loved his hometown and would frequently return, eventually building a beautiful second home near his brothers and sisters. He was able to return as recently as 2016, accompanied by his family

He had a passion for gardening. At times, he tended to three gardens at once across Campbell. He enjoyed taking daily strolls to Roosevelt Park, reading and dancing to Spanish music with his devoted wife, Delia. On warmer days, you could often find him on his hammock, listening to Cleveland Indians games on the radio.

As a husband, father and grandfather, he was very proud, strong, loving and supportive. His family and faith meant the world to him and was the center of his existence. He loved his three children unconditionally and encouraged them to work hard and to pursue a better life through education. He taught them to always help others in need—-a lesson he taught by example. He loved his precious dogs, Mia and Cody, who were always on his lap but above all, he loved his beautiful, devoted and loving wife, who over his later years took such meticulous and loving care of him with respect, dignity and compassion.

Leo leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ana Delia, whom he married October 13, 1956; his children, Wilfredo (Marianna) Rivera of Henderson, Nevada, Maggie Rivera of Campbell and Maria “Mary” (Lenny) Sliwinski, Jr. of Poland; four grandchildren, Lennie Sliwinski of San Francisco, California, Kara Sliwinski of Santa Monica, California, Jenna Sliwinski of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Marcos (Brittany) Rivera of Henderson, Nevada and one great-grandson, Zeke Rivera of Henderson, Nevada. He also leaves his brothers and sisters, Otilia Rivera, Maria R. Rivera, Rosalia Rivera, Enelida Vigo, Johnny Rivera and Victoriano Rivera.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Alfredo Rivera, Gonzalo Rivera, Margarita Rivera, Mercedes Ocasio, Maria S Rivera and Luz Soto.

The Rivera family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, January 30 at Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 29, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.