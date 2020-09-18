Lee Alan Tych, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Lee A. Tych, 58, who passed away Saturday evening, September 12, 2020 after suffering injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Lee was born September 6, 1962 in Richmond, Virginia, to Sue Tritt and Michael Tych.

Lee graduated from Hubbard High School and went on to work in the steel mills.

Lee enjoyed golfing with his brother, Tommy, cooking and woodworking, however, what was most important to Lee was his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Vicki Tych; his mother, Sue Tritt; brother, Thomas (Tommy) Tritt; sister, Sally Fechtel; his children, Anna Tych, Ashley Tych, Alexis Tych and Rachel Tych and his grandchildren, Serinna Tych, Landen Tych, Jordan Smith, Angel Swift and Eleanor Scott.

Lee was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Bobby) Tritt and Michael (Skippy) Tych.

Due to the current public health pandemic, the six foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a face covering. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors not staying for the service not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Tych family.

The Tych family has entrusted the care of Lee to the Wasko Funeral Home and they will receive guests on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., prior to the service.

