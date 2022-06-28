POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Brosko, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Hospice House with his family by his side.

Lawrence was born January 15, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Michael and Veronica (Sedlacko) Brosko.

He was a 1946 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Lawrence went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952.

He worked at Republic Steel and later retired from LTV Steel in 1985 as a machinist.

Lawrence was a former member of St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell and was a current member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. He was a very proud Roman Catholic and Slovak.

He was an active father and always enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams when they were growing up. He was an avid fan of Ohio sports teams, especially the Cleveland Guardians. Lawrence loved the outdoors and working in his yard. He cherished the time he spent with his family and enjoyed traveling with them, taking many local “jaunts” as well as international trips. He was famous for “skipping” rocks on Lake Erie. He was very proud of his Slovak heritage and liked to listen to polka music and attend summer festivals. Lawrence will always be remembered as having a real zest for life.

Lawrence will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Anne Kurty; whom he married November 9, 1969; his children, Michael Brosko, Mary Christine Brosko and Margaret Brosko; his sister-in-law, Mary Jane Brosko and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret (Joseph) Bobeck, Bernard Brosko and Agnes (Joseph) Escaja.

The Brosko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz.

The family would like to especially thank the Hospice House of the Valley for their kind and compassionate care.

