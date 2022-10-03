CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurissa (Sirilla) Rusnak, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, September 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Laurissa was born on February 1, 1939 to her parents Joseph and Julia (Graban) Sirilla.

She was a lifelong resident of Campbell and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1956.

On June 27, 1964 she married her husband of 58 years, Walter Rusnak.

Throughout her lifetime, Laurissa worked at various places including Dollar Bank, Cafaro Company, Youngstown Sheet & Tube, P&LE Railroad and Youngstown State University.

She was also an active member of many organizations such as the Campbell PTA, Youngstown Opera Guild and the Campbell Alumni Association.

Laurissa was also devoted to and very involved in her church, St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio her entire life where she is known for her fashionable holiday attire. She belonged to many of the clubs and organizations within the church including the Sisterhood, Ladies Altar Society, Eastern Orthodox Women’s Society and Campbell “O” Club, where she served as secretary at the local and district levels and was National Sales Director for the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America (FOCA). In addition to being active in these clubs and organizations, her greatest love was singing in the church choir.

Along with her beloved husband, her memory will be cherished by her son, George (Tracey) Rusnak; daughter, Melanie Rusnak; son, John Rusnak; sister, Debbie (Tom) Zelinsky; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Sirilla, Mary Jane Puskas and Nadine Pallai and brother-in-law, Joe Rusnak. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her ever- loving grandsons, Zachary, George, Luke, Joshua, Joseph and Adam; her Godsons, David Livosky and John Davis; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Laurissa is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Priscilla Sirilla and Myrna Tucci and brother, Joseph Sirilla, Jr.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, October 4, with a Panichida service at 7:00 p.m., at Wasko Funeral Home.

Wednesday, October 5, calling hours at 10:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, Ohio.

