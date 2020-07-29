Kostantinos “Kosta” Tsagaris, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kostantinos Tsagaris, 33, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Clive, Iowa.

Kostantinos was born on August 22, 1986, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Iakovos and Patricia Tsagaris. Kostantinos was raised in Campbell, Ohio along with his three siblings Michael, Spiros and Smaragda Tsagaris.

He was a graduate from Campbell Memorial High School in 2005.

Kostantinos and his family were lifelong parishioners of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

He valued the Greek culture and traditions of the community he was raised in. He enjoyed watching his children participate in those same traditions.

On January 12, 2013, Kostantinos married Foteini Tirikou in Kalymnos, Greece. They welcomed three beautiful children, Iakovos, Nektaria and Pantelis.

Kostantinos was the rock of his family. His children were the light of his life and his pride and joy. Kostantinos adored his family and he especially loved family birthdays, holidays and vacations. Kalymnos, Greece was his favorite place to be, where Kosta and Foteini made many beautiful memories with their children.

Kostantinos was a well respected and hard-working man in the bridge painting industry. He learned his hard work ethic from his father in their family business where he worked alongside with his brothers. He then went on to open his own contracting company, INP Painting.

Kostantinos enjoyed spending time with his family and friends for golf outings and get-together’s. He always appreciated those memories.

Kostantinos will be remembered as a very kind and loving person. He had a smile that would light up a room. Kosta was loved and respected by everyone. He would do anything for anyone and he had a heart of gold. Kosta was the oldest of four siblings who looked up to him as their hero and who he was especially close to.

The family would like to thank all of the many family and friends during this time.

The Tsagaris family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July, 31 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

