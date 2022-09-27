CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Zagorianos, 52, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Caprice Health Care, with her family by her side.

Kim was born July 3, 1970, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Raymond Amaral and Nancy Moniz.

She was a 1989 graduate of Westport High School in Westport, Massachusetts.

She resided in Tarpon Springs, Florida and most recently in Canfield.

Kimberly worked in Tarpon Springs Middle School in the cafeteria. Later, Kim served as a bank teller at Cardinal Credit Union in Austintown.

She always put her family first and greatly enjoyed spending time with her husband and children.

Kim will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, Angelo Zagorianos, whom she married November 25, 1994; her sons, Solo Zagorianos and Raymond Zagorianos; her daughter, Nitsa Zagorianos; sister, Lisa Kelsey and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Zagorianos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Steve Denas will be held at 3:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.