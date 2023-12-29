LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Kimberly A. (Serroka) Ballone, after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, she passed away peacefully at Hospice House on Thursday, December 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Kim was born on July 25, 1956 and grew up in Campbell, Ohio.

She was the daughter of John and Nancy (Boris) Hudy.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1974. She furthered her education by gaining an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1977 from Youngstown State University. Subsequently obtaining her Bachelor of Science of Nursing from YSU, her Masters of Science of Nursing from Kent State University and her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Case Western Reserve University. Most recently, she became a certified Nurse Practitioner.

She started her career at the former Southside, Northside and Tod Children’s Hospitals of the former Youngstown Hospital Association. Kim worked as a staff nurse and educator during those years. She joined the faculty of the Centofanti School of Nursing at YSU in 1990 where she rose to full professor during her 33 years there. She was awarded the Distinguished Professor Award during her tenure. Kim leaves an immense legacy of thousands of students she taught and mentored over the years who now staff the hospitals and clinics in this community and beyond. She had just retired on July 1, 2023. Kim was also a Nurse Practitioner at Mercy Health Assumption Village for many years serving at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim was blessed to have two great loves in her lifetime. She married her high school sweetheart, Dave Serroka, in 1977 at St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell. They were married until his untimely death in 2006. She then married Frank Ballone in 2016 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Lowellville.

Her greatest joy was being Nana to her three grandsons. She was their biggest fan and enjoyed sharing stories and pictures with anyone who would look at them. Kim also enjoyed traveling with her daughter, watching her favorite TV shows with her son, gardening, shopping, polka dancing and exploring new restaurants and local festivals with her husband. She was a talented cook. Her specialties being stuffed cabbage and Italian wedding soup. Kim was always full of joy and compassion for others and had an infectious laugh.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; her first husband and her in-laws, Walter and Betty Serroka formerly of Campbell.

She leaves behind her husband, Frank Ballone, who she married in July 2016; her daughter, Kristin (Al) Serroka Garesché of Arlington, Virginia; her son, Paul (Nicole) Serroka of Struthers; her grandsons, David, Nathan and Jay Garesché of Arlington, Virginia; her stepson, Frank (Ashley) Ballone of Washington, West Virginia; her stepson, Stephen Ballone of Boardman and her stepdaughter, Nina Ballone of Washington, DC. She leaves behind many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins and her beloved toy poodle, Petey.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of Mercy Health Hospice House, St. Elizabeth Boardman and Youngstown Hospitals. Special thanks to Dr. Frances McCarren, Fran Clark, N.P. and Dr. Thomas Geisler for their kindness.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m., on Thursday, January 4, at Wasko Funeral Home (216 Coitsville Road, Campbell).

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 4, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (131 E. Wood Street, Lowellville) with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley and the YSU Centofanti School of Nursing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 31 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.