Kenneth S. “Butch” Scavnicky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth S. “Butch” Scavnicky, Sr., 77, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle, with his family by his side.

Kenneth was born April 10, 1943, in Campbell, the son of Edward and Francesca Santoro Scavnicky.

He was a 1961 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Butch worked at LTV Steel as a combustion engineer, where he also served as a union arbitrator. He retired in 1993.

He was an avid dancer and taught ballroom dancing for many years. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy to visit family. He also owned and operated a farm in Coitsville and Vienna. Butch enjoyed gardening and cooking and sharing his skills by cooking and feeding anyone he could.

Kenneth will be deeply missed and always remembered by his daughter, Lidia Whitfield of Campbell; son, Ken Scavnicky (Lori) of Las Vegas; his grandchildren, Marcello Orazio, Veronica Anne (Andrew) Serich, Edward Thomas and Ronald Lee and his brother, Gary Scavnicky of Detroit.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Marcello Antonio Scavnicky.

Due to the current health restrictions related to COVID -19, the family has elected to have private family services.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth S. “Butch” Scavnicky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: