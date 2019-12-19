Kenneth J. Toth, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth J. Toth, 65, passed away Monday, December 16.

Ken was born February 19, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen and Helen Hudak Toth.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force and worked in the Steel Industry.

He was a member of the former St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Campbell.

Ken love to watch all sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, John and Mary Toth of Orland, Florida; three nieces and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steve.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 23, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hubbard, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating.

