CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth J. Hodge, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Kenneth was born November 18, 1939, in Campbell, the son of James Hodge and Willie Mae (Ferguson) Hodge.

He was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Kenneth was a member of Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church until its’ closing. In his younger years, he spent many Sundays singing in the choir. He had a beautiful voice and sang for various events and special occasions.

He spent many days coaching baseball and soccer once his son began playing sports. Ken was also a good baseball player himself. He even had the opportunity to try out for a major league team. Kenneth enjoyed watching and rooting for his favorite teams, the Browns, the Cavs and the Indians, as well as listening to sports on the radio. He spent many hours shaking his head at the news.

Kenneth will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Marilyn Schooler, whom he married in 1977; his children, Jennifer (Brian) Foran of Boardman and Michael (fiancée, Heather Kindschi) of Macedonia; grandson, Alexander Foran, who affectionately referred to him as “Buppa”; his sister, Shirley Hodge Long of Woodbridge, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Wesley Hodge and his sisters, Helen Bell, Flora Hodge, Dolores Lee, Mildred Tenney and Grace Hill.

The family wishes to thank all who helped during Kenneth’s illness, including his nephews who visited him tirelessly at the hospital, friends and neighbors who gave so much help and support, the Southwoods Medical Clinic in Campbell and the Campbell Fire Department.

The Hodge family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.